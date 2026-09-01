Sydney van Hooijdonk returns to the Eredivisie

Sydney van Hooijdonk is back in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie with immediate effect. The 26-year-old striker will spend the rest of the season at PEC Zwolle, the club announced on Tuesday. Van Hooijdonk joined Portuguese side Estrela Amadora on a free transfer from NAC Breda in January.

PEC have taken the forward on loan for the season and negotiated a realistic option to buy. He could make his debut as early as Friday against Sparta Rotterdam.

On Monday, Van Hooijdonk was reportedly seen at Schiphol, where Gerry Hamstra, PEC's technical manager, met him. The Zwolle club also posted a video on X showing an airport and an aeroplane, hinting at the player's arrival.

Van Hooijdonk has since reacted on PEC's website. "I am very happy with my move to Zwolle and to be back in the Eredivisie again. PEC Zwolle are a club who have been showing for years that they belong in the Eredivisie and have ambitions to climb higher step by step. I am convinced that, with my qualities, I can be important for the team and I am therefore looking forward to getting started here."

Hamstra also welcomed the new signing. "Sydney’s profile fits well with our search for an attacking reinforcement," said Hamstra. "In addition to his international experience, Sydney already has almost 100 matches in the Eredivisie to his name, is very goal-oriented, brings a lot of power to the contest and plays with bravado. We wish Sydney every success at our wonderful club."

Back in 2025, the striker returned to NAC Breda before moving to Estrela Amadora six months later. He has since fallen out of favour in Portugal, making a fresh start at PEC a timely one.

Earlier in his career, Van Hooijdonk played for Bologna, Cesena, Norwich City and sc Heerenveen. At the Friesland club, Pierre van Hooijdonk's son scored 26 goals in 54 matches.

So far this season, PEC have lost three of their first four matches and scored only four goals. A new striker could help the Zwolle club start climbing the table.

There, Van Hooijdonk will compete with Koen Kostons. He scored against NEC as recently as Saturday, although NEC won 1-3 in Zwolle.