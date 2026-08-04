A report has revealed a new twist in the ongoing negotiations between Trabzonspor and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, with the Turkish club desperate to seal the deal during the current summer transfer window.

According tothe Turkish newspaper "61 Saat", talks between the two parties have reached a very advanced stage. Trabzonspor officials are now awaiting a final response from Salah before completing the signing officially.

Salah's first request to the Trabzonspor board, the report added, was to receive part of his salary in advance. The Turkish club immediately agreed to bring the two positions closer together.

Should nothing negative crop up, the newspaper explained, a private jet will be sent to Greece tomorrow, Wednesday, to fly the Egypt national team captain to Istanbul. From there he heads to the city of Trabzon to complete the procedures of his move.

The pursuit of the Egyptian star has stirred a wave of excitement among the club's fans. The board is preparing a special reception for the player on his arrival, should the deal go through.

Trabzonspor's board will then turn their attention to an attacking signing once they wrap up the Liverpool legend's file. They are not convinced Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu can lead the front line on his own, and the club president is set to meet head coach Fatih Tekke after the end of the preparatory camp to finalise the new arrivals.

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