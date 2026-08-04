A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing talks between Trabzonspor and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, with the Turkish club pushing to wrap up the deal in the current summer window.

According to the Turkish newspaper "61 Saat", negotiations between the two parties have reached a very advanced stage. Trabzonspor officials are now waiting on Salah's final answer before completing the signing officially.

Salah's first request to the Trabzonspor board was to receive part of his salary in advance. The Turkish club agreed immediately, keen to close the gap between the two sides.

Barring any negative developments, the newspaper says a private plane will be sent to Greece tomorrow, Wednesday, to fly the Egypt national team captain to Istanbul. From there he heads to Trabzon to complete the paperwork on his move.

The pursuit of the Egyptian star has whipped up excitement among the club's supporters. The management is already preparing a special reception for the player the moment he arrives, should the deal go through.

Trabzonspor will then turn to an attacking signing once they have wrapped up the Liverpool legend's file, the report concludes. They are not convinced Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu can lead the front line alone. The club president is set to meet head coach Fatih Tekke after the preparatory camp to finalise the new arrivals.

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