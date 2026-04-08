How to buy Swedish House Mafia in Dubai 2026 tickets: Upcoming dates, ticket prices & more

The electronic music world is bracing for a seismic event as the legendary trio Swedish House Mafia prepares to descend upon Dubai for a massive performance in May 2026.

Comprising Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, the group has long been the gold standard for progressive house, and their return to the Middle East marks a pivotal moment in their 3.0 era.

Demand is already skyrocketing as international travelers and local residents alike scramble to find the best deals. GOAL has all the up-to-date information on venue logistics, pricing tiers, and direct links to secure your entry.

When is Swedish House Mafia in Dubai?

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for mid-May, serving as a massive celebration to wrap up the spring concert season. The timing is perfect for those looking to enjoy the Dubai night air before the peak summer heat sets in. Below are the specific details for the event:

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, May 16, 2026 (18:00) Swedish House Mafia Live in Dubai Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience Tickets

Where to buy Swedish House Mafia Dubai tickets?

The official primary ticket seller for Swedish House Mafia at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is Platinumlist.

Fans are encouraged to purchase directly through their platform or the official Ushuaïa Dubai website to secure the lowest prices and guaranteed entry.

If the initial wave of tickets has sold out, or if you are looking for specific seating and standing options closer to the event date, secondary marketplaces like StubHub can be a last-minute alternative.

How much are Swedish House Mafia tickets?

Pricing for the Swedish House Mafia show in Dubai is designed to accommodate both the casual fan and those seeking a high-end luxury experience.

The cheapest tickets for this event currently start at approximately 320 AED for General Admission Standing.

For those looking for a bit more comfort or a better vantage point, prices scale up based on the proximity to the stage and the level of amenities provided.

It is important to note that as the event date nears and inventory decreases, prices on resale platforms may fluctuate based on market demand.

Everything you need to know about Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

The venue for this spectacle is the stunning Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience.

This location is specifically chosen for its ability to host large-scale electronic music events, providing a backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Ain Dubai.