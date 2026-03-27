How to buy Sweden vs Poland World Cup Qualifier tickets: 31 March fixture, prices & information

Sweden and Poland are now just one win away from reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The two European powerhouses face off on March 31 at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm. This is a definitive, high-stakes encounter where only the winner will advance to the global stage this summer.

Let GOAL give you the essential ticket information you need for the upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifying Path B Final, including pricing and how to secure your seat today.

When is the Sweden vs Poland World Cup Qualifier?

The final spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be determined this Tuesday. Following their successful semi-final appearances, Sweden hosts Poland in a winner-takes-all decider in the heart of Stockholm.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Sweden vs Poland (8.45pm) Strawberry Arena (Stockholm, SWE) Tickets

Sweden progressed to the final after a hard-fought win over Ukraine, while Poland advanced with a dominant victory against Albania. The victor of this clash will secure their place in North America for the World Cup finals.

What is the UEFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path B Final: Sweden vs Poland (8.45pm) Strawberry Arena (Stockholm) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path A Final: Bosnia vs Italy (8.45pm) Stadion Bilino Polje (Zenica) Tickets

How to buy Sweden vs Poland World Cup Qualifier tickets

Demand for tickets at the 50,000-capacity Strawberry Arena is reaching a fever pitch. With a World Cup spot on the line, this is one of the most anticipated matches in Swedish football history.

While local fans can check the Swedish FA (SvFF) portal, international supporters and those looking for guaranteed seats should use secondary options such as StubHub.

Be sure to review the terms and conditions carefully when purchasing through a secondary website.

Sweden vs Poland World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

Standard tickets for the final are expected to start at approximately $80, although prices on secondary platforms will fluctuate based on the significance of the game and seat location.

For a match of this scale, Category 1 sideline seating will typically be priced at a premium.

Category 1: Prime sideline views in the lower tiers.

Category 2: Corner and mid-tier seating options.

Category 3: Located behind the goals in the upper and lower tiers.

What to expect from Sweden vs Poland?

Sweden enters the decider with significant attacking momentum, led by the prolific Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak.

The home side will aim to use the energy of the Strawberry Arena to overwhelm Poland early on. However, they must be wary of Poland's veteran experience.

Poland, anchored by Robert Lewandowski and creative engine Piotr Zieliński, are experts at navigating the pressure of play-off football.

They will look to remain compact and strike on the counter-attack. It is a clash of styles that will likely be decided by a single moment of individual brilliance.