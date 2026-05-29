Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Sweden's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Swedish server and stream the action live. All of Sweden's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters SVT (via SVT Play) and TV4 (via TV4 Play).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Sweden?

In Sweden, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster, Sveriges Television (SVT), and the commercial network, TV4.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

SVT & TV4: As the national broadcasters, these networks will split the tournament schedule to provide complete coverage on free-to-air network television. You can catch the competition's biggest fixtures, including all of Sweden's matches and the World Cup Final, across their primary channels without needing a paid subscription via standard cable or a digital antenna.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

SVT Play & TV4 Play: For comprehensive digital access, the entire tournament will be available to stream for viewers inside the country. Fans can watch all the live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices completely free using the SVT Play and TV4 Play apps or official websites.











