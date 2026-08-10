Suspected serious injury threatens Barcelona star

Barcelona have suffered a worrying blow in training. Sweden's Roony Bardghji hurt his knee and limped off the pitch in clear pain, sparking fears he could be sidelined for several months.

The winger had been training as normal before stopping suddenly. Barcelona now await the results of medical tests to establish the nature and severity of the problem, with early indications offering little cause for optimism.

Bardghji had reported to training after Hansi Flick left him out of the match against Udinese. The injury struck during the session itself.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported: "The player was training as normal before being forced to leave the pitch, after showing signs of severe pain, which prompted the club's medical staff to intervene and carry out an initial examination."

Barcelona have every reason to worry. The knee has troubled Bardghji before, with a serious injury having kept him out of action for a long spell.

The spectre of the old injury returns

That previous knee problem sidelined him for up to ten months. Fears are now growing that this latest setback involves the very same joint.

Nobody can yet say how bad it is. The precise tests will reveal whether the player has significant damage that demands a lengthy absence or surgery.

Results are due in the coming hours, and they will determine both the length of the absence and the treatment plan. The worry is that the injury proves serious enough to keep him out for a long stretch.

Barcelona await the final diagnosis

Barcelona's medical staff gave Bardghji an initial examination once he left training. The preliminary findings pointed to concerns over the state of the knee.

Further tests should follow in the coming hours before the club announce a final diagnosis and expected recovery time.

Should the seriousness be confirmed, Bardghji may need surgery. That would be a heavy blow so early in his Barcelona career, and it would leave the club in an awkward spot with their plans for the new season.

No official timeframe has been put on his absence so far. But the early signs raise fears of a lay-off lasting several months, all the more so given his history of knee trouble.

An official statement is expected once every test is complete and a final diagnosis reached, spelling out the nature of the injury and how long Bardghji will be out.