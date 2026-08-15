Surprise move from Real Madrid: an unexpected decision

Real Madrid's stadium has a new look. Workers have finished installing the name "Bernabeu" on its own along the facade overlooking Castellana street, dropping the full "Santiago Bernabeu" that stood there for years. The move ties into the club's new commercial direction.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the facade is not finished yet. The fate of the Real Madrid crest remains undecided, though it appears the stadium's new logo will sit above the letters of "Bernabeu".

Several Real Madrid members have hit back at the change, opposing the decision to settle for the family name over "Santiago Bernabeu". Some voiced concern that the club's crest could vanish from the facade altogether, a symbol they regard as central to the stadium's identity.

The change forms part of the wider transformation at Real Madrid's home. Extensive development work has reshaped the ground into a sporting, entertainment and commercial venue, handing the commercial side far more space in its identity and external appearance.