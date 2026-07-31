Surprise date: when will Ronaldo return to Al-Nassr training?

Press reports have revealed the date on which Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's captain, will return to team training in preparation for the new 2026-2027 season.

Ronaldo has been absent from Al-Nassr's training camp in the Portuguese capital Lisbon since it began on 19 July, having featured for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Most had expected the Portuguese star back in training after the legally mandated period, which runs to 21 days from his country's exit against Spain in the last 16 of the World Cup on 6 July.

Saudi journalist Rtiban Al-Dosari has revealed a surprising twist, though. Ronaldo will not join Al-Nassr until the delegation returns from Lisbon to the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Saudi club's camp in Lisbon ends on 5 August. That means he will not return to training in Riyadh for at least a week, with the players expected to be given a short rest on their return.

So "The Don" will not train with Al-Nassr until roughly a week before the season kicks off, more than a month after his World Cup involvement with Portugal ended.

Al-Nassr begin the new season in about two weeks, on 15 August, when they face Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.

Abdulelah Al-Amri, meanwhile, rejoined Al-Nassr's camp on Wednesday. Fellow Portuguese player João Félix and Senegal's Sadio Mané are due back this evening, Friday, or tomorrow, Saturday, at the latest, leaving the squad complete bar Ronaldo.