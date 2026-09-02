Surprise: Barcelona rejected signing this player for the sake of Jesus

Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Germany's Nick Woltemade in the final days of the transfer window, according to press reports, with the Newcastle United striker now on loan at Juventus. The Catalans opted instead to chase Brazil's Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal.

Woltemade landed on Barcelona's radar while his Newcastle future hung in the balance. But the Catalan board preferred to press on for Jesus, who completed his move yesterday, Tuesday, on the last day of the transfer window in Spain.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the offer of the German striker to Barcelona never progressed at any stage. Woltemade had already begun searching for a new destination after his role diminished at Newcastle, who signed him from Stuttgart for 75 million euros on the back of a remarkable season in Germany.

With his appearances dwindling, Woltemade's name started to circulate on the market, drawing interest from Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. Juventus then made a strong move in the final days of the mercato and struck an agreement to take him on loan until 30 June 2027.

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Jesus had revealed that he learned of Barcelona's interest a week before the deal was completed. He explained that the negotiations accelerated in complete secrecy.

By the time Woltemade's name emerged at the end of last week, the Brazilian had already taken advanced steps towards a move to Barcelona. The Newcastle striker was never among the Catalans' top options.

Woltemade chose Turin in search of a bigger role and greater continuity, having failed to get the opportunity he had been hoping for at Newcastle.

Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti is counting on the German's physical attributes and his ability to play with his back to goal, along with his presence inside the box, to give the attack a fresh dimension.

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