Al-Hilal's latest signing, Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, could not hide his delight at joining "the Boss". He insisted the move came down to one thing: his belief in the club's sporting project and his hunger to win titles with one of Asia's biggest clubs.

The Saudi giants confirmed the deal on Friday, prising Summerville away from West Ham United on a four-year contract worth more than 70 million euros. It ranks among the club's biggest signings in recent years.

Speaking in his first appearance through Al-Hilal's media centre, the Dutch winger made his aims clear. He wants to help win back the Roshn League title, return to lifting Asian silverware and compete for every trophy on offer.

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"I am extremely happy to wear the Al-Hilal shirt, and my desire is to win all the titles and help the team reclaim the league and Asia first and foremost," Summerville said.

He also had a direct message for the supporters. He is counting on their backing this season and promised to give everything on the pitch to repay them.

"My goal is to make the fans happy by scoring and creating goals in every match, and I look forward to always seeing them in the stands because they give the team a great drive to achieve victories," he added.

What tipped the balance? Summerville pointed to something simpler than money. His gut feeling towards the club settled it.

"When you know that a club the size of Al-Hilal is interested in you, you feel valued. My feeling is what led me towards Al-Hilal, and I hope to achieve everything with this great entity," he concluded.