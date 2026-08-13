Successor to Yan Diomande: RB Leipzig apparently reach agreement

French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Racing Strasbourg's Diego Moreira is set to replace the Ivorian who moved to Spain.

Leipzig have also reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the 21-year-old Belgian, although the two clubs remain apart on the transfer fee.

The report says the gap in valuation is significant, so a quick agreement looks unlikely. It does not give exact figures, including the maximum Leipzig are prepared to pay.

RB Leipzig search for a successor to Yan Diomande

At the Saxony club, Moreira is being lined up in part as a direct replacement for Diomande, who joined Real Madrid last week for a record fee reported to be 125 million euros. The Ivorian signed a contract until 2033 in the Spanish capital, and bonus payments could reportedly push the total fee up to 140 million euros.

Leipzig are also said to be looking at Samir El Mourabet as well as Moreira to spread the responsibility around. The 20-year-old is also under contract at Racing Strasbourg.

Both players remain on long-term deals with the Ligue 1 club and reportedly do not have release clauses. Moreira's contract runs until 2029, while El Mourabet is tied down until 2030.