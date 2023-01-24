'Stronger together!' - Under-fire Man Utd star Antony posts defiant message on social media

Antony has taken to Twitter to speak out following waves of criticism amid a slump in form at Manchester United.

Antony takes to social media

Addresses recent struggles

Vows to come back stronger

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian recently struggled to make an impact as the Red Devils lost narrowly to Arsenal, the latest in a string of underwhelming performances after a bright start to life as a Red Devil.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a tweet, Antony wrote: "Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford last summer in a deal that ended up costing United an astounding £85million ($104.9m) on deadline day. The Brazilian started brightly, scoring on his debut against Arsenal in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, but has received plenty of criticism for several uninspiring displays in the time since, with many in particular taking aim at his style of play and skilful approach - which he is yet to master.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Man Utd

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? With Jadon Sancho still unavailable despite returning to full United training after undergoing a break and personalised programme, the 22-year-old is likely to get the nod in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.