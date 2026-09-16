Strong reinforcement: Wydad officially announces a new signing

Wydad Athletic Club made a new signing on Wednesday, with the summer transfer window still open in Morocco.

An official statement confirmed the arrival of Yassine Jebrane, adding fresh depth to the squad ahead of the new season.

The Red club revealed that Jebrane has put pen to paper on a three-year deal. Wydad continue to build their first team around young, ambitious talent.

Jebrane arrives from Olympique Dcheira. The 26-year-old operates on the left wing.

Wydad have wrapped up several deals this summer, including the returns of the trio Yahya Jebrane, Yahya Attiyat Allah and Ayman El Hassouni.







