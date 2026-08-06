Barcelona are refusing to give up in the poker over Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and reportedly want to push the transfer through after all with the help of the Argentine's advisers. That is according to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca. The report says Barca sporting director Deco is planning to work out a strategy with Alvarez's advisers so the deal can still be done. The Catalans' biggest hope is that Alvarez himself makes it absolutely clear to Atletico's officials that he no longer wants to play in Madrid, but at Barca.

Atletico have so far shown no willingness whatsoever to talk or negotiate. They rejected Barcelona's opening offer of 100 million euros just as quickly as local rivals Real's 150-million-euro bid for the Argentine. Atletico are insisting on the 500-million-euro release clause in the striker's contract, an illusory valuation that neither Barca nor Real will ever accept.

Any movement in the deadlocked situation is now supposed to come from Alvarez himself forcefully stating that he is desperate to join his dream club Barcelona. He had already communicated that openly during the World Cup: "I have spoken to people at Atletico. I think the best thing for everyone involved is for me to leave. I want to fulfil my dream," he told ESPN.

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Following his World Cup involvement with Argentina in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and after his extended holiday, Alvarez is expected back in Madrid on 10 August. Whether he actually reports back to Diego Simeone's team then, or tries to force Atletico to give in with a strike arranged by Deco and his advisers, remains to be seen. The report claims next week will be decisive in the poker over Julian Alvarez.

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Barcelona also cannot wait too long for the Argentine. After the departure of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres' transfer intentions, Barca urgently need reinforcements in attack, where they would be lacking a number nine. Julian Alvarez only moved from Manchester City to Atletico a year ago for a fee of 75 million euros.