How to watch and live stream Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's heavyweight bout

Anthony Joshua will look to keep his career path on track for a shot at becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion when he squares off against MMA upstart Francis Ngannou in a crucial encounter at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton appeared to see his tenure as one of the biggest boxers in the world come to a close after back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk, but the London 2012 Olympic Champion could yet secure another title shot if he prevails here. Despite his opponent boasting only one single bout in his professional boxing career, Joshua will be under no illusions that the French-Cameroonian fighter will be out to make a name for himself after a terrific showcase against Tyson Fury.

So, how can you watch all the action live from Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou? GOAL brings you all the details ahead of this seismic clash, including who's on the card and how you can watch il unfold.

When is Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will fight on Friday, March 8, at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

The undercard is expected to start at 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT, and the ring walk for the main fight is anticipated to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. GMT.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Around the world, coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will be shown as a pay-per-view event streamed through DAZN.

Joshua has a deal with the streaming service to carry his fights, though it will also be available to Sky Sports subscribers as a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou from anywhere in the world

Country Watch United States DAZN United Kingdom DAZN / Sky Sports Australia DAZN Canada DAZN Ireland DAZN South Africa DAZN

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Heavyweight Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker Featherweight Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball Super Welterweight Israel Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov Lightweight Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne Heavyweight Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena Super Welterweight Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene Super Lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores Cruiserweight Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc Heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

FAQs

What are Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's professional fight records?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off in what appears to be a mismatch on paper, given the latter's minimal record in professional boxing, but both nevertheless come with an impressive pedigree into this fight.

Joshua boasts an impressive 27-3 record, having turned professional following his gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics. His wins include seismic victories over Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin, though his two losses to Oleksandr Usyk remain a glaring blight on his record.

Francis Ngannou meanwhile has only had one professional fight, with a 0-1 record after he lost to Tyson Fury in his first bout. However, the ex-MMA fighter has a 17-3 record in the latter and enjoyed a reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion too.

When did Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou last fight?

Anthony Joshua last fought in December 2023, when he picked up a victory over Otto Wallin in Riyadh's Kingdom Arena following a fifth-round corner retirement. It marked the Briton's third straight win following his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou last fought in October 2023, again at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, against Tyson Fury. The former MMA fighter took the Briton the distance but lost by split decision after ten rounds.

Is there a title on the line between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou?

Unlike the other major heavyweight bout between rivals Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, there is no title on the line when Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off.

Joshua lost multiple belts to Usyk and then failed to reclaim them in his subsequent fight with the Ukrainian, while Ngannou could not claim Fury's WBC crown when he fell to a defeat against the Briton.

Who will Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou fight next?

The winner of Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou's bout looks to already have their next fight set up, with plans afoot for the victor to face off for the heavyweight world titles held by Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

However, a loss for Joshua may trigger a rematch for the Briton against the relatively untested Ngannou. At the same time, both will also have to see if Fury and Usyk set up a second encounter themselves following their first match.

When was the last undisputed heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's fight will be one of the biggest heavyweight bouts held since the division's first undisputed champion was crowned in 2000.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's bout in February will unite all major heavyweight belts between the two for the first time since Lennox Lewis held them close to a quarter of a century ago.