Still has the potential for the Ballon d'Or?! Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi reveals comeback plan for Mykhailo Mudryk

Spurs completed the loan signing of Mykhailo Mudryk shortly before the summer transfer window closed. The Ukrainian, who once joined Chelsea for 100 million euros before disappearing from view because of the consequences of a doping offence, is back.

Almost two years on from his last game, he could even make his comeback this weekend. Roberto De Zerbi believes the winger is ready for a brief appearance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"He still needs time before returning to the starting line-up," De Zerbi explained at a press conference on Friday, "but he is certainly ready for 15 to 30 minutes."

Mudryk tested positive for meldonium in October 2024 and the English FA handed him a four-year ban. The ban was later reduced to 20 months after the threshold values for the performance-enhancing substance changed. Since July 2026, the now 25-year-old has been eligible to play again.

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De Zerbi once declared Mudryk a Ballon d'Or candidate

On Friday, De Zerbi stressed that expectations should not be set too high for a player who must first rediscover his old form.

He was naturally asked about an earlier assessment of Mudryk that had caused quite a stir. During his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, De Zerbi said he believed his former protégé was capable of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"We experienced a very spectacular season together at Shakhtar Donetsk. We were together when the war started," said De Zerbi. "When I spoke about the Ballon d'Or, I was very clear. Maybe my English is not so good, but I was very clear, because I was speaking about the player's potential."

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De Zerbi: Mudryk faces a major challenge

According to De Zerbi, Mudryk can reach his maximum level again "and fulfil the prediction, or maybe not. Up to now he has had many difficulties and the ban was, of course, a problem."

For De Zerbi, Mudryk's "challenge consists in bringing all his qualities to the fore. Because he is a great player," and now is, De Zerbi said, "the right moment for him to show everyone what he can do."

At Chelsea, Mudryk made 73 competitive appearances, scoring ten goals and supplying 11 assists. He played 44 times for Donetsk (12/17) and 28 times for the senior Ukraine national team (3/5).



