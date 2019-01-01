‘Sterling throat grab on Gomez should’ve stayed in-house’ – Ferdinand hits out at Southgate decision

The former England international has questioned why thThree Lions boss decided to go public in his punishment of the Man City forward

Rio Ferdinand has questioned why Gareth Southgate decided to go public in his punishment of Raheem Sterling for a throat grab on colleague Joe Gomez.

The Three Lions boss has revealed that the Manchester City winger will play no part in his side's Euro 2020 qualification clash with Montenegro on Thursday after clashing with his international team-mate.

A feud between Sterling and defender Gomez was sparked in the heat of Premier League battle on Sunday, with the pair squaring up during a 3-1 win for the Reds at Anfield.

Tempers boiled over again when the duo were reunited at St George’s Park, although both men have been quick to play down the incident and make claims of order and friendship being restored.

Ex-England star Ferdinand believes the incident should have been kept in-house, with the former and West Ham centre-half claiming to have witnessed much worse in his career.

He said in a post on his personal Facebook account: “Gareth has handled being England manager brilliantly - up to this point.

“He has conducted himself in an admirable, eloquent & engaging way. Helping to make a nation feel like they can have some sort of confidence & respect for the national team. However, I feel this incident could have been handled better.

“Keep it behind closed doors & deal with it internally surely?! Come international week, it’s meet up time between Sterling & Gomez... Raheem Sterling was still upset with Gomez about the result on Sunday & their little pushing/words said during the Liverpool vs Man City game.

“So he has obviously gone into the England camp heated and gone for Gomez, [and] in doing so grabbed Gomez by the throat. Obviously as a manager I’m sure having a harmonious squad is the best scenario - handshakes and hugs on sight not confrontations. But let’s be honest now this kind of stuff isn’t uncommon in squads full of testosterone.

“In the various squads I have been a part of I have seen players get punched in the face, ribs broken, nose busted, head kicked like a football.....a throat grab was the equivalent of the intricate handshake embraces that are all too familiar today! The main question is: Why this couldn’t be handled internally?

“I suppose the management have felt it would be better to nip it in the bud prior to the press, agents, family friends leaking the news. However, the worst case on this instance would have been someone asking in a press conference ‘what happened between Raheem & Gomez, we heard there was a fight’. Easy answer and we have a game to concentrate on. Incident done and dusted. No player looks any worse, we move on.

“Now Raheem is left to defend himself from all of the haters that had had their keyboards turned off due to him becoming a very worthy ambassador for the English game, and rightly so.

“If this was a terrible incident then I would be all for public shaming & discipline. But for this ‘throat grab’ that we are told it’s for I can’t understand it.

Article continues below

“Gareth would no doubt have seen worse many times during his time as a player and manager. I just feel this could and should have been handled better to support the player and not hang him out to dry.

“One of our world class players who has conducted himself wonderfully through racism and unwarranted criticism in an England shirt will now come under more scrutiny and be vilified in the media no doubt - when this could have been dealt with internally. Hindsight is a great thing though.

“It seems to me, Raheem felt embarrassed by all that went on at the weekend.... a sign of winning mentality..... however channelled wrongly. Help educate him!”