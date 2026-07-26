Moroccan international Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is pressing on with his rehabilitation as he closes in on a return to action. Real Betis, meanwhile, are in no hurry over his future, whether that concerns his recovery or a possible summer exit.

Ezzalzouli has spent several days training in Seville to rebuild his fitness. The injury that kept him out of Morocco's squad for the 2026 World Cup left him plenty of work to do.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the player began his recovery off his own back during the summer holidays. He also used the time to take English lessons, a sign he is ready for whatever comes next.

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo confirmed Ezzalzouli is on track with the medical programme laid out for him, and had nothing but praise for the winger's attitude since the injury.

"Abdessamad is fully committed to the timetable set out for him," he said. "From the moment of his injury, he has been working day and night to return as quickly as possible. What remains is regaining full power in his shooting, but everything is going according to what the club's doctors have determined."

Fajardo added: "Ezzalzouli's professionalism and commitment throughout the rehabilitation period must be praised."

World Cup absence or not, Ezzalzouli remains one of the hottest names on the market after the form he showed for Betis last season.

The Andalusian club rate his value at around 30 million euros but have no intention of entertaining offers at that level. They have already pointed the first suitors towards his 60 million euro release clause.

Neither side feels the pressure, on the pitch or off it. Betis will not sanction a departure unless an offer arrives that fully satisfies their financial demands.

Read also:

Not just Mbappé: France legend names Real Madrid's next captain

Liverpool's stance on the Vinícius deal revealed, with a Saudi giant waiting