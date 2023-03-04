St Louis vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch the clash between St Louis vs Charlotte live on TV or stream in the US, UK and globally.

St. Louis City FC are set to take on Charlotte FC in an MLS fixture at Citypark this weekend. Charlotte will look to get their first points of the season, while St. Louis will look to maintain their winning run.

Last weekend at the Q2 Stadium, Joao Klauss gave Saint Louis City their first Major League Soccer victory in their debut match, sending the expansion team into dreamland. Saint Louis City presently sit second in the Western Conference as a consequence.

Head coach Bradley Carnell will be keen to see his team build on such a successful performance from last weekend.

Owing to a late Henry Kessler goal, Charlotte's 2023 MLS season did not get off to a good start as they fell to the Revolution 1-0. Christian Lattanzio will be hoping to see some improvement to his side's away record this season as compared to last, where they only managed to win three of their 17 games.

St Louis vs Charlotte date & kick-off time

Game: St Louis vs Charlotte Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT (Mar 5) / 7:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Citypark

Where to watch St Louis vs Charlotte on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

St Louis City team news and squad

St. Louis City does not have any new injury concerns and will have the entire squad available for selection.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Vassilev, Lowen; Stroud, Ostrak, Alm; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Nilsson, Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowven, Ostrak, Jensen, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Klaus, Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Charlotte FC team news and squad

The long-term absentees Guzman Corujo and Adam Armour are the only players absent for the game.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Sisniega; Bryne, Malanda, Tuiloma, Mora; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Gaines, Copetti, Jozwiak

