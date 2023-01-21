St Johnstone vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers are set to face St Johnstone in a fourth-round Scottish Cup clash at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.
The hosts are going through a rough patch of form as they have lost their last five games in the Scottish Premiership. Their defence has been the weak link in the side as they have conceded 14 goals in the same time period.
Meanwhile, Rangers have been flying high under new manager Michael Beale, winning seven and drawing one in their last eight appearances. They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock in the Premiership.
Barring a major upset, they should be on course for victory.
St Johnstone vs Rangers: date & kick-off time
Game:
St Johnstone vs Rangers
Date:
January 21, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST
Venue:
McDiarmid Park
How to watch St Johnstone vs Rangers on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.
In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on ESPN+.
In India, the match is unavailable to watch.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
BBC Scotland
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
India
NA
NA
St Johnstone team news and squad
St Johnstone will be without Melker Hallberg, Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane and Murray Davidson due to injuries. The rest of the squad are fit for selection.
Possible St Johnstone XI: Matthews; Mitchell, Gordon, Considine; Wright, Carey, McGowan, Montgomery, Wotherspoon; Murphy, May
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Matthews, Parish.
Defenders
Gordon, McGowan, Considine, Mitchell, Montgomery, Gallacher, Booth, Brown.
Midfielders
MacPherson, Sandford, Crawford, Phillips, Wright, Wotherspoon, Kucheryavyi, Ballantyne, Carey, McLennan.
Forwards
May, Clark, Bair, Murphy,.
Rangers team news and squad
Rangers will miss several players with injuries including Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh.
Kemar Roofe will also be out with a shoulder injury.
Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Devine; Jack, Lundstram, Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McLaughlin, McCrorie
Defenders
Barisic, Goldson, Katic, Tavernier, Zukowski, Sands, King, Devine, Davies.
Midfielders
Arfield, Jack, Kamara, Kelly, Lundstram, Tillman, McCann, Lowry.
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Junior, Lawrence, Matondo, Wright.