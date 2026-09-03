How to get SSC Napoli vs Bologna tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This Serie A matchup always delivers high-intensity football under the lights in Naples, and you could be at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to experience the atmosphere live.

Napoli faithful will be hoping for a commanding home performance when they return to Fuorigrotta on Sunday, September 13, 2026, for their clash against a dangerous Bologna FC side.

Partenopei fans will pack out the stands in full voice, eager to see their side secure three vital points in the early stages of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Napoli vs Bologna FC tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is SSC Napoli vs Bologna Serie A kick-off?

Napoli vs Bologna kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with the match scheduled as part of the Serie A 2026/27 season.

Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy Napoli vs Bologna FC Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, ranging from single-match general admission tickets to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified resale partners.

Due to local security directives and high demand in Naples, tickets are released across structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all Serie A home fixtures.

Fidelity Card Holders (Fan Stadium Card): Priority access during the first sale window goes to official Napoli Fidelity Card ( SSCN Fan Stadium Card ) holders.

General Sale: If seats remain following the fan card presale, ticket access opens to the general public. However, lower-tier sections and popular stands often sell out before general sale begins.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute availability, supporters can also purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Napoli vs Bologna FC Serie A tickets cost?

The cost of a Serie A ticket at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the 2026/27 season varies depending on stadium sector and fixture category:

Age & Concession Tiers: SSC Napoli frequently offers discounted ticket rates for Under-14s and Senior supporters in select stands.

Match Categorization: Fixtures are classified into pricing bands (Tier 1 vs. Tier 2). Marquee matchups command higher face-value rates than standard mid-week fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Posillipo and Tribuna Nisida ) carry premium face-value pricing, while central stands ( Distinti ) and goal-end stands ( Curva A and Curva B ) offer more budget-friendly entry points.

Security & ID Requirements: All Serie A match tickets are nominative (printed with the cardholder's name). Spectators must present matching physical photo ID at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, visiting Bologna FC supporters are seated in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti).

Away sector tickets generally cost between €25 and €45. To enter the away section, traveling supporters are usually required to hold a valid Bologna FC fidelity card (Tessera del Tifoso). Away allocations are strictly monitored by local law enforcement and rarely reach open public sale.

SSC Napoli vs Bologna Serie A: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Bologna Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home defeat to Como in Serie A, a result that followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa on the opening weekend of the season. In pre-season, they beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. Across their five competitive and friendly fixtures, they scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Bologna's recent record makes difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing four, with both Serie A outings ending in 1-0 defeats against Atalanta and Lazio respectively. Their sole win came in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Cambuur, while a 4-1 loss to Pisa represented a low point in their build-up to the new campaign. They have scored six goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

SSC Napoli vs Bologna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 11, 2026, when Bologna won 2-3 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Napoli have won twice, Bologna twice, with one draw. Napoli claimed a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Super Cup in December 2025, while Bologna won 2-0 at home in the Serie A fixture in November 2025.

SSC Napoli vs Bologna Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit tenth and Bologna are fifteenth after the opening rounds of the 2026/27 season.