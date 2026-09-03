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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBologna
Book SSC Napoli vs Bologna Tickets
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How to get SSC Napoli vs Bologna tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Serie A
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Bologna

SSC Napoli take on Bologna in the Serie A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This Serie A matchup always delivers high-intensity football under the lights in Naples, and you could be at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to experience the atmosphere live.

Napoli faithful will be hoping for a commanding home performance when they return to Fuorigrotta on Sunday, September 13, 2026, for their clash against a dangerous Bologna FC side.

Partenopei fans will pack out the stands in full voice, eager to see their side secure three vital points in the early stages of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Napoli vs Bologna FC tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is SSC Napoli vs Bologna Serie A kick-off?

Napoli vs Bologna kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with the match scheduled as part of the Serie A 2026/27 season.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 4
Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy Napoli vs Bologna FC Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, ranging from single-match general admission tickets to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified resale partners.

Due to local security directives and high demand in Naples, tickets are released across structured phases:

  • Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all Serie A home fixtures.
  • Fidelity Card Holders (Fan Stadium Card): Priority access during the first sale window goes to official Napoli Fidelity Card (SSCN Fan Stadium Card) holders.
  • General Sale: If seats remain following the fan card presale, ticket access opens to the general public. However, lower-tier sections and popular stands often sell out before general sale begins.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute availability, supporters can also purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Napoli vs Bologna FC Serie A tickets cost?

The cost of a Serie A ticket at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the 2026/27 season varies depending on stadium sector and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: SSC Napoli frequently offers discounted ticket rates for Under-14s and Senior supporters in select stands.
  • Match Categorization: Fixtures are classified into pricing bands (Tier 1 vs. Tier 2). Marquee matchups command higher face-value rates than standard mid-week fixtures.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Tribuna Posillipo and Tribuna Nisida) carry premium face-value pricing, while central stands (Distinti) and goal-end stands (Curva A and Curva B) offer more budget-friendly entry points.
  • Security & ID Requirements: All Serie A match tickets are nominative (printed with the cardholder's name). Spectators must present matching physical photo ID at stadium turnstiles.
  • Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, visiting Bologna FC supporters are seated in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti).

Away sector tickets generally cost between €25 and €45. To enter the away section, traveling supporters are usually required to hold a valid Bologna FC fidelity card (Tessera del Tifoso). Away allocations are strictly monitored by local law enforcement and rarely reach open public sale.

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SSC Napoli vs Bologna Serie A: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Bologna Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home defeat to Como in Serie A, a result that followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa on the opening weekend of the season. In pre-season, they beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. Across their five competitive and friendly fixtures, they scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Bologna's recent record makes difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing four, with both Serie A outings ending in 1-0 defeats against Atalanta and Lazio respectively. Their sole win came in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Cambuur, while a 4-1 loss to Pisa represented a low point in their build-up to the new campaign. They have scored six goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

NAP

NAP - Form

OSA
W2-1
CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOL

BOL - Form

CAM
W3-1
PIS
L1-4
BHA
L1-0
LAZ
L0-1
ATA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SSC Napoli vs Bologna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 11, 2026, when Bologna won 2-3 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Napoli have won twice, Bologna twice, with one draw. Napoli claimed a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Super Cup in December 2025, while Bologna won 2-0 at home in the Serie A fixture in November 2025.

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawBologna
2
1
2
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
3
FT
Super Cup
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
3
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

SSC Napoli vs Bologna Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit tenth and Bologna are fifteenth after the opening rounds of the 2026/27 season.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
220080+86
W
W
2
InterInterINT
220051+46
W
W
3
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
220041+36
W
W
4
JuventusJuventusJUV
220030+36
W
W
5
AtalantaAtalantaATA
220031+26
W
W
6
LazioLazioLAZ
220020+26
W
W
7
UdineseUdineseUDI
211043+14
W
D
8
ComoComoCOM
211032+14
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
210131+23
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
210132+13
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
21013303
W
L
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
21011103
L
W
13
LecceLecceLEC
210124-23
L
W
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
200224-20
L
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
200202-20
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
200203-30
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
200203-30
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
200237-40
L
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
200204-40
L
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
200207-70
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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