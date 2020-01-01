Tottenham target Sorloth seals €20m move to RB Leipzig as Werner replacement

The Norway forward enjoyed a stellar season in 2019-20 and now goes to the Bundesliga after a deal was reached with Crystal Palace and Trabzonspor

target Alexander Sorloth has signed for in a reported €20 million (£18m/$23m) deal agreed with and Trabzonspor, the side announced on Tuesday.

Sorloth's transfer status was complicated by the fact that the striker found himself in the middle of a two-year loan deal at Trabzonspor from Palace.

It was in that the Norway international really impressed, smashing 33 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for the club, who were understandably keen to count on his services for 2020-21.

More teams

Leipzig, however, ultimately prevailed in a transfer negotiated between both the Premier League and Super Lig clubs, despite Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu claiming publicly that Spurs were also involved in talks to define Sorloth's future.

"New signing in attack! Die Roten Bullen have signed attacker Alexander Sorloth, effective immediately," Leipzig said in a statement released on the club's official website.

"RB Leipzig have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace and Trabzonspor for a transfer for the 24-year-old. The Norway international has signed a five-year contract until 2025 and will wear the No 19 shirt."

In Trabzonspor's subsequent declaration to the Turkish stock market - obligatory for transfer dealings in the country - details of Sorloth's transfer were released.

Under the terms of the agreement Leipzig will pay €20m, split between the two 'selling' clubs, as well as a further €2m (£1.8m/$2.3m) in performance-releated bonuses. The Bundesliga side also committed to paying 20 per cent of any profit made on a future sale involving Sorloth.

Article continues below

Trabzonspor president Agaoglu last week confirmed that his side had reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for Sorloth. "Within the framework of an agreement that is unique in Turkish football history, the player will be transferred to the Leipzig club," he said.

The Norwegian will be tasked with filling the space in the Leipzig starting line-up left by Timo Werner, who left for prior to the club's involvement in the latter stages of the this summer.

Leipzig managed a club-best semi-final finish in the European competition, and will be back in contention in 2020-21 after taking third place in the Bundesliga behind and .