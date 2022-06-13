Spurs star Son told by his own father he needs 'top club' move to become 'world class'

The South Korean is considered by many to sit among the global elite, but his own family believe he has room for improvement

Son Heung-min's father says he may have to leave Tottenham for “one of the world’s top clubs” in order to become "world class", with a Premier League superstar warned "a crisis is on the way" if he allows his standards to slip.

The South Korea international forward has been a revelation across seven years at Spurs, with a personal-best goal return of 23 efforts in the Premier League last season seeing him claim a share of the prestigious Golden Boot.

He is, at 29, at the peak of his powers and part of the global elite, but certain family members believe he still has room for improvement and should be striving for more.

Is Son Heung-min world class?

Son Woong-jung told CGTN: "He must work harder and make more progress. If he is satisfied with what he has achieved now, crisis is on the way.

"He must always try to do better to stay in the best form, don't you think? Instead of being happy to stay where he is, I always want him to be 10 percent better.”

Does Son need to leave Spurs?

Woong-jung added: "He [Son] must be able to play a solid role in one of the world's top clubs. That's when he will become a world class player."

He went on to say of Son’s form: "He scored a lot of goals this year, but it doesn't mean he will do the same next year.

"Only those who stay ready can survive the difficulties. He must face everything with a cautious mind and can't afford to be too proud."

Son is currently tied to a contract at Spurs through to the summer of 2025.

