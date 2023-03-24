Spotify & Barcelona Femeni to honour ROSALIA's Spotify success with exciting El Clasico collaboration

Spotify and Barcelona have collaborated once again to celebrate ROSALíA's success with a special matchday kit to be worn in El Clasico.

Spotify and FC Barcelona’s exciting collaboration with ROSALÍA continues on Saturday, March 25 when Barça Femeni will debut a special shirt when they face Real Madrid in the Women’s El Clasico at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The home team have been on fire this season, posting 22 wins from 22 matches in the Primera Division to lead Las Blancas by a massive 10 points with only eight games of the season to play.

Barca are presently on a 57-match winning streak in league football and have already scored 98 goals in the league this season, conceding only five. Their aim is to continue this phenomenal record against their greatest rivals, who they defeated 4-0 in November.

Jonatan Giráldez’s side will line up for the historic encounter with a special shirt featuring ROSALíA’s MOTOMAMI album logo to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the album and her massive success on Spotify.

In 2022, ROSALÍA was the most-streamed Spanish artist globally, with streams of her tracks on Spotify growing by more than 110% year over year. And in Barcelona, she was also the most-streamed female artist on Spotify last year.

The appearance of the MOTOMAMI logo on the shirt worn by the men’s team in the Clasico had a very clear impact on Spotify. In the hour after the game, from 11pm CET, there was a significant increase in plays of ROSALÍA songs worldwide and in different markets compared to the week before. For example, in Egypt there was an increase by 220%, in Morocco of 170%, almost 70% in Nigeria, almost 60% in Sweden and India, 55% in Poland and more than 50% in South Africa.

ROSALÍA said to For the Spotify Record: “It makes me very excited that such a big club like Barça will wear the shirt, and even more, in such important games! Football and music have such similarities when it comes to the emotions you live in a concert and in a game. The concentrated human energy, so many people living that same moment, putting all their attention into an event.”

Before the match, her music will have a role to play in inspiring Barcelona’s players, who have curated their El Clasico Matchday playlist featuring top songs designed to get the team in a winning mindset and will, of course, include music from ROSALÍA.

Juli Guiu, VP Marketing of FC Barcelona said: “Seeing such a renowned artist as Rosalía on the beloved Barça jersey is a wonderful surprise for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside the world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify.”

Fans of ROSALÍA can also celebrate her collection of work with a new interactive experience on Spotify called My Top 5: ROSALÍA Songs. This in-app experience lets fans select their top five favourite songs from the Spanish singer, and then compare their ultimate list on social media with friends.

Barcelona’s men’s team, meanwhile, celebrated the ROSALÍA’s collaboration in a similar manner when they met Real Madrid in La Liga last weekend. Wearing the limited edition shirt, they claimed a 2-1 victory on that occasion to carry them 12 points clear of their rivals with 12 matches remaining, and Barca Femeni’s target is to make it a memorable double.

After the special fluorescent edition shirts sold out in just 24 hours, fans can still buy one of the 1899 limited edition shirts with MOTOMAMI on the chest and the name ROSALÍA on the back together with the number 1, in allusion to the first anniversary of the record. But there are only men’s shirts, the women’s ones have all been sold already. They are on sale at a cost of €399.99 from Barça Stores at Spotify Camp Nou, Canaletes, T1 at Barcelona Airport and Madrid, as well as the club’s website.