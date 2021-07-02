Spinazzola injury blow as Italy star wing-back exits on stretcher vs Belgium
Last Updated
Getty Images
Italy have suffered a major blow after Leonardo Spinazzola, one of their biggest stars in Euro 2020, went off on a stretcher against Belgium on Friday.
The wing-back was chasing down a long ball with 15 minutes to play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final when he pulled up and immediately signalled for a substitution.
After receiving treatment on the pitch, Spinazzola had to be loaded onto a stretcher and carried off the pitch.
Editors' Picks
- From political failure to Euros success: Shevchenko's remarkable route back to the top with Ukraine
- From ballroom dancer to battering ram: How Graziano Pelle almost fired Italy to Euros glory
- Haaland in, Abraham out: How Chelsea could line up in 2021-22
- Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Ghana wonderkid being linked with Liverpool
More to follow...