Spezia vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spezia against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Friday.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona during their last league outing. New manager Leonardo Semplici is yet to win a game in Liguria and pressure is mounting on him to deliver results.

They are currently at the 17th spot with 21 points, and Semplici's six-month contract will only be renewed if they stay afloat in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Inter registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Leece at the San Siro last Sunday and will hope to build on that momentum. They are 15 points behind league leaders Napoli but a win against Spezia will further help them to consolidate their second-placed position in the league.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Spezia vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Spezia vs Inter Date: March 10, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (March 11) Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco

How to watch Spezia vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Bt Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on Jio Cinema.

Spezia team news and squad

Spezia will miss Federico Marchetti and Arkadiusz Reca due to suspensions. Whereas, right-back Emil Holm is injured.

Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Amian, Ampadu, Caldara, Nikolaou; Bourabia, Ekdal, Agudelo; Verde, Nzola, Gyasi

Position Players Goalkeepers Dragowski, Zoet, Zovko. Defenders Ampadu, Nikolaou, Caldara, Wisniewski, Moutinho, Amian, Ferrer. Midfielders Esposito, Bourabia, Ekdal, Bastoni, Zurkowski, Sala, Cipot, Beck, Agudelo, Kovalenko, Maldini. Forwards Gyasi, Verde, Shomurodov, Nzola, Krollis.

Inter team news and squad

Inter have no injury concerns barring long-term absentee Dalbert after Joaquin Correa recovered from his thigh injury. However, Milan Skriniar may be rested from the starting XI ahead of the trip to Porto next week.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Martinez