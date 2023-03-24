Spain vs Norway: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Spain against Norway in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Luis de la Fuente will make his debut as the new Spain manager when the three-time European champions host Norway in matchday one of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

Spain have not been in action since losing on penalties to Morocco in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, while Norway last featured in a friendly in November 2022, playing out a 1-1 draw with Finland after failing to qualify for the last edition of the World Cup finals.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, and how to stream it live online.

Spain vs Norway date & kick-off time

Game: Spain vs Norway Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off: 3:45pm EDT, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Mar 26) Venue: La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga

How to watch Spain vs Norway on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Vix+.

Viaplay Sports 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Viaplay.

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show Euro 2024 qualifying games with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FS2 Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Vix+ UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay India Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD SonyLIV

Spain team news & squad

De la Fuente has named a new-look Spanish squad, with just 11 members from the 2022 World Cup squad and 15 fresh call-ups.

The likes of David Garcia and Joselu are looking for their international debuts, while Iago Aspas' recent performances for Celta Vigo has earned him a recall in the squad.

Given that Unai Simon is out injured, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya may be handed a start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, with David De Gea left out of the squad again.

Pedri has withdrawn due to a hamstring issue, and skipper Alvaro Morata should lead the line of attack.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Carvajal, Laporte, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ceballos; Oyarzabal, Morata, Olmo

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Sanchez, Raya Defenders Gaya, Balde, Laporte, Martinez, Fernandez, Carvajal, Garcia, Porro Midfielders Hernandez, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Ruiz, Ceballos Forwards Morata, Olmo, Williams, Gil, Oyazarbal, Aspas, Joselu, Moreno

Norway team news & squad

Erling Haaland's groin problem from Manchester City's 6-0 win over Burnley has forced the forward to withdraw from the squad.

The Lions' coach Stale Solbakken will hence look towards Martin Odegaard continuing with his good form with Arsenal.

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, Southampton attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi and Real Sociedad's on-loan forward Alexander Sorloth are all expected to start against Spain.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Berge; Daehli, Sorloth, Elyounoussi