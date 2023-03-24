Spain vs Norway: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Luis de la Fuente will make his debut as the new Spain manager when the three-time European champions host Norway in matchday one of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.
Spain have not been in action since losing on penalties to Morocco in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, while Norway last featured in a friendly in November 2022, playing out a 1-1 draw with Finland after failing to qualify for the last edition of the World Cup finals.
Spain vs Norway date & kick-off time
Game:
Spain vs Norway
Date:
March 25, 2023
Kick-off:
3:45pm EDT, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Mar 26)
Venue:
La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga
How to watch Spain vs Norway on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Vix+.
Viaplay Sports 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Viaplay.
In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show Euro 2024 qualifying games with streaming on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FS2
UK
India
Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD
SonyLIV
Spain team news & squad
De la Fuente has named a new-look Spanish squad, with just 11 members from the 2022 World Cup squad and 15 fresh call-ups.
The likes of David Garcia and Joselu are looking for their international debuts, while Iago Aspas' recent performances for Celta Vigo has earned him a recall in the squad.
Given that Unai Simon is out injured, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya may be handed a start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, with David De Gea left out of the squad again.
Pedri has withdrawn due to a hamstring issue, and skipper Alvaro Morata should lead the line of attack.
Spain possible XI: Raya; Carvajal, Laporte, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ceballos; Oyarzabal, Morata, Olmo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kepa, Sanchez, Raya
Defenders
Gaya, Balde, Laporte, Martinez, Fernandez, Carvajal, Garcia, Porro
Midfielders
Hernandez, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Ruiz, Ceballos
Forwards
Morata, Olmo, Williams, Gil, Oyazarbal, Aspas, Joselu, Moreno
Norway team news & squad
Erling Haaland's groin problem from Manchester City's 6-0 win over Burnley has forced the forward to withdraw from the squad.
The Lions' coach Stale Solbakken will hence look towards Martin Odegaard continuing with his good form with Arsenal.
RB Leipzig goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, Southampton attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi and Real Sociedad's on-loan forward Alexander Sorloth are all expected to start against Spain.
Norway possible XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Berge; Daehli, Sorloth, Elyounoussi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Nyland, Karlstrom, Selvik
Defenders
Meling, Standberg, Pederson, Ryerson, Hanche-Olsen, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Gregersen
Midfielders
Elyounoussi, Odegaard, Daehli, Berge, Thorstvedt, Thorsby, Berg, Aurnes, Solbakken, Brynhildsen, Vetlesen
Forwards
Sorloth, Larsen