Spain vs Norway: Lineups and LIVE updates

Spain begin a new era under newly-appointed coach Luis de la Fuente against Norway.

Spain will kick off their new era under new coach Luis de la Fuente when they host Norway in their first match in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying round.

La Roja were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage in the 2022 World Cup against Morocco on penalties, while they reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2020. Now, they have been tasked with qualification for UEFA Euro 2024.

De la Fuente has left out 15 players from the World Cup squad called up by Luis Enrique, which signals in a drastic shift. It remains to be seen how seamless the transition is under the 61-year-old, who'll be keen to make a mark after having success with Spain's Under-19, Under-21 and Under-23 teams.

On the other hand, Norway will be hoping to qualify for their first major tournament since the 2000 UEFA Euros. Ståle Solbakken will have his task cut out as they face a stronger side, at least on paper. To make matters worse, Erling Haaland will not be available for this game due to a last-minute groin injury.

Spain vs Norway predicted lineups

Spain XI (4-3-3): Raya; Carvajal, Laporte, I. Martínez, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ceballos; Oyarzabal, Morata, Olmo

Norway XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Strand, Østigård, Meling; Ødegaard, Berg, Berge; Dæhli, Sørloth, Elyounoussi

Spain vs Norway LIVE updates

Spain's upcoming fixtures

Spain will be travelling away to Scotland for their second game of their Group A UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday, 28th March.