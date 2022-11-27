Spain vs Germany: Lineups and LIVE updates

A lot to play for, as Spain and Germany face one another for the 5th time in the World Cup

Both Spain and Germany made statements in their opening World Cup games. The former did so with a rousing 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, while the latter's lacklustre performance in their 2-1 defeat to Japan shocked many. If the Germans were to lose again, they would have to face the possibility of getting knocked out of the tournament in the group stages for the 2nd consecutive time.

Spain completely ran over the Costa Ricans and showed everyone they couldn't be counted out as favourites for the tournament. Confidence will be sky-high in the squad before they take on Germany and their track record in all competitions against the Germans since 1988 (0 losses in 5 games) would only assure them of a victory furthermore.

The statistics and records don't however flatter Germany in any way. They have lost 3 of their last 4 World Cup games and could face national shame again if they are knocked out in the group stage like they were in 2018. No one can deny the talent in the German squad, but they will have to turn up mentally and physically to get something out of this game and keep their dreams alive.

Spain vs Germany confirmed lineups

Netherlands XI (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres

Ecuador XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller

Spain and Germany's upcoming fixtures

Spain will next take on Japan in their final group game on December 2nd at the Khalifa International stadium. Germany will face Costa Rica on the same day at the Al Bayt stadium, a game which could be crucial for either side's qualification to the next stage.