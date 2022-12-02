Spain's route to World Cup 2022 final: Knockout stage opponents, dates & where to watch on TV
Spain have won the World Cup just once in their history, but La Roja will be upbeat about their chances in Qatar 2022.
They crashed out in the round of 16 in Russia after being beaten by the hosts on penalties. They went a step further in Euro 2020 and reached the semi-finals before being ousted by eventual champions Italy, once again via spot kicks.
What will Spain need to do to become world champions for the second time? GOAL takes a look at the Spaniards' potential route to the final.
Spain's World Cup group stage finish
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|PTS
|1
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|2
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|3
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-8
|3
Spain started their World Cup campaign with a historic 7-0 win over Costa Rica. However, they could not keep up their brilliant start as they were held by Germany to a 1-1 draw and then suffered to a 2-1 defeat to Japan on matchday three.
Spain's last-16 opponents
Spain have finished runners-up in Group E which means they will face the toppers from Group F. Morocco emerged as group champions in that pool ahead of Croatia, which means Luis Enrique's men will take on the African nation for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday.
The game will go ahead on December 6, 2022, at the Education City Stadium, and will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).
Spain's possible quarter-final opponents
If Spain beat Morocco, they will face Portugal, who won Group H, or the runner-up of Group G (Brazil/Switzerland/Cameroon/Serbia).
That quarter-final will take place at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on December 10, at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Spain's possible semi-final opponents
If Spain make it through to the semi-finals, they will face either England/Senegal or France/Poland.
The semi-final will take place on December 14 at 7pm GMT (2pm ET) at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Spain's possible World Cup final opponents
It's difficult to predict exactly who Spain could face in a potential final but, they will meet a team from the other side of the bracket.
Netherlands, United States, Argentina, Australia, Japan and Croatia are all potential opponents. There are also the winners of G or South Korea.
The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18, 2022. The game kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).
Spain's route to the World Cup 2022 final
Here are Spain's fixtures on the route to the World Cup 2022 final at a glance.
|Round
|Opponent
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Last 16
|Morocco
|Dec 6
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Quarter-final
|Portugal or Runners-up Group G
|Dec 10
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Semi-final
|England/Senegal or France/Poland or Portugal/Runners-up Group G
|Dec 14
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Final
|Netherlands, USMNT, Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Japan, Winners Group G/South Korea
|Dec 18
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
Where to watch Spain World Cup games on TV & stream online
BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights for the World Cup in the United Kingdom while FOX and Telemundo are broadcasting games live on TV in the United States.
You can check GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV listings here and the Football on UK TV listings here.
