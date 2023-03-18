Southampton vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spurs against Southampton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will make a trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have won just two of their 10 Premier League home games against Tottenham (D3 L5), with these wins coming consecutively in March 2019 and January 2020.

Meanwhile, the Lillywhites are looking to complete a Premier League double over Southampton for the seventh time, something they've only done as often against Man City (nine), Aston Villa (seven) and Everton (seven).

All eyes will be on Harry Kane, who has been directly involved in 17 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Southampton (11 goals, six assists). Moreover, Kane is one goal away from scoring 10 away Premier League goals in a seventh different season – no other player in the competition’s history has done so more than four times.

They are currently in fourth place, four points ahead of Newcastle United, but have played two more matches than the Magpies. Another three points against the Saints will help them get a firmer grip on the fourth spot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Southampton vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Tottenham Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 11:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on SlingTV, USA Network (English-language), TelemundoDeportes En Vivo (Spanish-language) and Universo Now.

The game will not be broadcasted in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo, Universo Now SlingTV. UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Southampton team news and squad

Southampton will miss full-back Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios, and Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Meanwhile, former Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters remains doubtful with a hamstring concern and will need to pass a fitness test before the match.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Onuachu

Position Players Goalkeepers Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Bree. Midfielders Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Tottenham team news & squad

Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are unavailable due to injury, with Bentancur out for nine months.

Emerson Royal is also doubtful as he is suffering from a knock.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son