Southampton vs Grimsby: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

GOAL
|
Southampton230219Getty Images
FA CupSouthampton vs Grimsby TownSouthamptonGrimsby Town

How to watch and stream Southampton against Grimsby on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Southampton will host Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Watch Southampton vs Grimsby live on ITVX today!

Watch Southampton vs Grimsby live on ESPN+ today!

The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United following their win against Chelsea in the Premier League. They will be hopeful of progression in the Cup when they take on Grimsby in front of their home fans.

Grimsby are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and will hope to pull off an upset against the Premier League club.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Southampton vs Grimsby date & kick-off time

Game:

Southampton vs Grimsby

Date:

March 1, 2023

Kick-off:

2:15 pm GMT / 7:15 pm ET / 12:45 am IST (March 2)

Venue:

Saint Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Grimsby on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on ITV4, with streaming options on ITVX.

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV in India.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

ESPN+

UK

ITV4

ITVX

India

N/A

Sony LIV

Southampton team news and squad

Southampton will miss the services of Che Adams, Juan Larios, Valentino Livramento and Mislav Orsic due to injuries while Mohammed Salisu is doubtful for the clash.

Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Bednarek, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Mara

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero

Defenders

Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Walker-Peters, Bree

Midfielders

Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott

Forwards

A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara, Sulemana

Grimsby team news and squad

Paul Hurst has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial FA Cup tie against Southampton. George Lloyd is the only player who will not feature in the game as he is cup-tied having represented Cheltenham Town earlier in the season.

Grimsby predicted XI: Crocombe; Efete, Waterfall, Maher; Emmanuel, Holohan, Hunt, Driscoll-Glennon; Clifton, McAtee; Orsi

PositionPlayers

Goalkeepers

Crocombe, Battersby

Defenders

Efete, Driscoll-Glennon, Pearson, Waterfall, Emmanuel, Amos, Smith, Maher, Cropper, Goundry

Midfielders

Green, Khan, Wearne, Clifton, Hunt, Morris, O'Neill, Gallacher, Holohan, Khouri, Braithwaite, Tomlinson, Bramwell, Scannell

Forwards

McAtee, Dickson-Peters, Orsi, Taylor, Essel