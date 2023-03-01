Southampton vs Grimsby: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Southampton against Grimsby on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Southampton will host Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United following their win against Chelsea in the Premier League. They will be hopeful of progression in the Cup when they take on Grimsby in front of their home fans.

Grimsby are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and will hope to pull off an upset against the Premier League club.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Southampton vs Grimsby date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Grimsby Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 2:15 pm GMT / 7:15 pm ET / 12:45 am IST (March 2) Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Grimsby on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on ITV4, with streaming options on ITVX.

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK ITV4 ITVX India N/A Sony LIV