Southampton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game

Brentford will be looking to keep their European hopes alive when they travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on rock-bottom Southampton in Wednesday's Premier League encounter.
Currently ninth and a point above Chelsea on the standings, Brentford can go within a point of sixth-placed Liverpool after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend - their first league defeat in 13 games.
The Saints did enough to hold Manchester United to a goalless draw on Sunday. Still, new boss Ruben Selles has a long way to go before securing Southampton's place in the Premier League for next season.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Southampton vs Brentford date & kick-off time
Game:
Southampton vs Brentford
Date:
March 15, 2023
Kick-off:
3:30pm EDT, 7:30pm GMT, 1am IST (Mar 16)
Venue:
St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
How to watch Southampton vs Brentford on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.
The Premier League game between Southampton and Brentford has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.
In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network
Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream
UK
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Southampton team news & squad
Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios remain the long-term absentees, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles would need assessment after missing the draw at Man United.
There's no other pressing reason Selles might want to tweak his XI, with the trio of Theo Walcott, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Che Adams leading the line of attack.
Paul Onuachu, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara are available options from the bench.
Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz; Walcott, Adams, Sulemana
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero
Defenders
Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Walker-Peters, Bree
Midfielders
Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott
Forwards
Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara
Brentford team news & squad
Thomas Strakosha and Keane Lewis-Potter are ruled out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Mads Roerslev is a doubt on account of a hamstring problem.
It's likely to be the same back-four from the Everton defeat, although Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade eye starts ahead of Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield, while Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney should continue in attack.
Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Raya
Defenders
Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens
Midfielders
Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard
Forwards
Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo