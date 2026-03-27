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Book Southampton vs Arsenal tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Southampton vs Arsenal tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Southampton and Arsenal tickets, including kick-off and match details

Southampton host Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Saturday, April 4, in a crucial FA Cup quarter-final that represents a significant hurdle for both clubs in their pursuit of domestic silverware.

The Saints enter this fixture as the Championship representatives, aiming to upset one of the Premier League's title contenders on home soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Southampton vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup kick-off?

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How to buy Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

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Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. 

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets. 

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What to expect from Southampton vs Arsenal?

Southampton enters this quarter-final in strong domestic form, currently mounting a serious challenge for promotion back to the Premier League. 

Their path to the final eight has been impressive, highlighted by a 1-0 fifth-round win away at Fulham. 

For manager Russell Martin, this match is a chance to prove his side can compete with the elite while chasing a historic trip to Wembley.

Arsenal travels to the south coast looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on March 22. Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side has been dominant elsewhere, notably defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on March 17, 2026, to progress in the Champions League. 

This fixture marks the first time Arsenal has reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in six years, adding immense pressure to deliver. 

Southampton will rely on the vocal home support at a sold-out St Mary's to bridge the gap against a superior technical side. Expect a high-intensity encounter where the Saints' possession-based style tests an Arsenal defense that has recently shown rare vulnerabilities in high-stakes knockout matches.

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Frequently asked questions

For most rounds, the best and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official website of the home club hosting the match.

  • Early Rounds (1st - Quarter-Finals): Tickets are sold by the participating clubs. Priority is usually given to season ticket holders and club members before reaching a general sale.
  • Semi-Finals & Final: These are held at Wembley Stadium. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two competing clubs to sell to their own fans.

The 2025–26 FA Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026. 

The match is held at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Kick-off is traditionally set for late afternoon (usually around 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM GMT), though the exact time is confirmed closer to the date based on broadcasting requirements.

Technically, yes, but it is extremely difficult. The FA Cup Final is one of the most oversubscribed sporting events in the UK. 

The allocation is typically split as follows:

  • Competing Clubs: Roughly 30,000 tickets each for the two finalists.
  • Tickets distributed to County FAs, leagues, and grassroots volunteers.
  • Club Wembley: Members who pay for multi-year seats at Wembley Stadium.

Unless you are a season ticket holder with a high number of loyalty points at one of the finalist clubs, your best bet is often through official hospitality packages, which are expensive but guaranteed.

Prices vary significantly depending on the round and the stadium:

  • Early Rounds: You can often find tickets for £15 - £30 for matches involving lower-league sides.
  • Quarter-Finals/Semi-Finals: Prices usually jump to £30 - £80.
  • The Final: Official prices typically range from £45 to £145, though hospitality seats can run into the thousands.

As of the 2024–25 season, the FA famously scrapped replays from the first round proper onwards. 

This means if a match is level after 90 minutes in the 2026 tournament, it goes straight to 30 minutes of extra time and then, if necessary, a penalty shootout. 

This change was made to ease fixture congestion for clubs playing in European competitions.

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