How to get Southampton vs Arsenal tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Southampton host Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Saturday, April 4, in a crucial FA Cup quarter-final that represents a significant hurdle for both clubs in their pursuit of domestic silverware.

The Saints enter this fixture as the Championship representatives, aiming to upset one of the Premier League's title contenders on home soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Southampton vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup kick-off?

How to buy Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats.

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets.

Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup: Everything you need to know

Southampton vs Arsenal Form

Southampton vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Southampton vs Arsenal Standings

What to expect from Southampton vs Arsenal?

Southampton enters this quarter-final in strong domestic form, currently mounting a serious challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Their path to the final eight has been impressive, highlighted by a 1-0 fifth-round win away at Fulham.

For manager Russell Martin, this match is a chance to prove his side can compete with the elite while chasing a historic trip to Wembley.

Arsenal travels to the south coast looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on March 22. Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side has been dominant elsewhere, notably defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on March 17, 2026, to progress in the Champions League.

This fixture marks the first time Arsenal has reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in six years, adding immense pressure to deliver.

Southampton will rely on the vocal home support at a sold-out St Mary's to bridge the gap against a superior technical side. Expect a high-intensity encounter where the Saints' possession-based style tests an Arsenal defense that has recently shown rare vulnerabilities in high-stakes knockout matches.

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