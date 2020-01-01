'Soups and Star Wars' - How Watford 'keeper Foster is beating self-isolation boredom

The 36-year-old struggled to deal with the boredom until he turned to cooking and watching classic films and tv shows

goalkeeper Ben Foster says he has been making soup and watching Star Wars to pass the time in isolation after a coronavirus scare.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought football competitions across the world to a halt and caused UEFA to delay the European Championship by 12 months.

Those diagnosed with coronavirus have had to go into isolation for two weeks, while citizens in many countries have been urged to stay at home in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

Foster missed Watford training last week due to illness and was tested for Covid-19, though it turned out he just had a cold.

And the 36-year-old, like many others, quickly found himself bored as he sat at home in isolation, but turned to watching films and television shows to occupy his mind.

“I’ve just been making soups for the family. Nice, healthy, veggie soups,” he told talkSPORT.

“I was actually fairly ill last week, to the point the club were quite concerned it might be coronavirus so they sent a nurse down to do a test on me, but thankfully it was negative. I just had a cold.

“Once I got the results though to say it wasn’t coronavirus, I was like: ‘Right I need to start doing something’, because I was pulling my hair out.

“It’s very boring. I’m probably doing the same as most people. I’m watching a lot of Netflix, watching TV, reading random and weird stuff, anything to pass the time.

"I’m one for the classics. I’ve re-watched The Office this week for the 100th time, Entourage, I watched Castaway last night with the wife, I’ve watched a few Star Wars things – there’s plenty to keep up with!

“You’ve got to watch what you eat as well. When you’re bored and not feeling so great it’s so easy to just start picking at food and not really watching your diet, but you’ve got to be careful."

While it is not yet known when matches will be played again, Foster is eager to get back to training with Watford this week.

He added: “We’re off until Friday now, so in the meantime it’s a case of doing as much gym work and strengthening as you can and I’m out on the bike as much as I can.

“You’ve just got to get your head down and get on with it.”