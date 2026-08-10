Sofiane Rahimi, the Moroccan star of the UAE's Al Ain, has lost the race for the Golden Ball for the best player in the ADNOC Pro League.

Rahimi competed for the award with his teammate Matias Palacios and his former teammate Laba Kodjo, who moved to Sharjah this summer.

According to the UAE Pro League website, Palacios won the Golden Ball for the best player, while Al Ain's goalkeeper Khalid Eisa took the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper.

There was consolation for Rahimi. The public voted him their best player, and he also made the dream team of the 2025-2026 season alongside his Egyptian teammate Rami Rabia.

Away from the pitch, Rahimi recently revealed his father's illness and asked his fans to pray for a speedy recovery.

He wrote: "Nothing has broken me except my father's illness. My heart aches when he suffers, and it is enough for me to be weary, O God, I have no strength to see him suffer.. O Lord, you know and see how much his illness breaks me, so have mercy on his weakness and be gentle with his state, O Lord, heal my father."

Last season told a different story. Rahimi lifted the domestic double with Al Ain, winning both the ADNOC Pro League and the President's Cup.