How to buy Sonu Nigam Revolution Tour tickets: Abu Dhabi Dates, ticket prices & more

One of India's most iconic voices is bringing his brand-new world tour to the UAE, and Abu Dhabi has been handed the honour of the very first stop. Sonu Nigam launches The Revolution Tour at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Friday 21 August 2026, giving Gulf fans the chance to be part of the opening night before the tour heads to stages across the US, Canada and Australia.

The Revolution Tour is billed as a celebration of those 30 years, combining his most beloved songs with a fresh, arena-scale production built for a new generation of fans. With this Abu Dhabi date marking the global launch of the tour, it carries extra weight for UAE audiences who'll get first access to a show still finding its shape everywhere else.

GOAL has all the details you need on dates, pricing and how to buy, so you can lock in your seat for the opening night of a genuinely global tour.

When is Sonu Nigam Revolution Tour?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Friday 21 August 2026, 9:00 PM Sonu Nigam: The Revolution Tour Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Doors open at 7:30 PM, ahead of the 9:00 PM start time, giving fans plenty of time to find their seats and settle in before the show begins. As the opening date of a brand-new world tour, demand is expected to be high, so early booking is strongly advised.

Where to buy Sonu Nigam Revolution Tour tickets?

The safest and most reliable place to buy tickets is through the official channels for the show, including Etihad Arena's own booking platform and authorised ticketing partners such as Platinumlist.

You can secure your seat right now through the official ticketing link in this article. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and with this being the opening night of a new global tour, the lower-priced categories are expected to move quickly.

How much are Sonu Nigam Revolution Tour tickets?

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi launch of The Revolution Tour start from an accessible AED 95, making it one of the more wallet-friendly big-name concerts on the UAE calendar this summer. Pricing is broken into six clear tiers, giving fans a range of options depending on budget and how close to the stage they want to be:

Bronze: from AED 95

Silver: from AED 150

Gold: from AED 200

Platinum: from AED 325

Diamond: from AED 400

Royal: from AED 2,500

The entry-level Bronze tier is a genuinely low-cost way to be part of tour history, while the Royal tier sits at the top for fans wanting the full premium experience. As is typical with tiered concert pricing, the cheaper categories are also the most limited, so the earlier you book, the better your chances of landing a seat at the lower end of the range.

How can I get Sonu Nigam Revolution Tour tickets?

Buying tickets to Sonu Nigam's Abu Dhabi show is a simple process. Here's how to do it:

Head to the Platinumlist ticketing page for The Revolution Tour. Choose your preferred ticket category based on budget and seating preference, starting from Bronze at AED 95. Select the number of tickets required. Children aged two and under can attend without a ticket if seated on a parent or guardian's lap throughout the performance, while anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over. Complete your booking using your preferred payment method at checkout. Keep an eye on your inbox for your e-ticket confirmation ahead of the show.

Given this is the launch date of a brand-new global tour, and with ticket prices starting well below what many arena shows charge, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out on the best-value seats.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena is one of the UAE's premier indoor entertainment venues, located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Since opening, it has become a go-to destination for major concerts, world tour launches and large-scale live entertainment, hosting a wide range of international and regional headline acts.

Yas Island is one of Abu Dhabi's key entertainment hubs, home to other major attractions, making it easy to combine a night at the concert with a wider day out. The venue is well served by road links across Abu Dhabi, and visitors are advised to plan their journey in advance given the scale of the island and the demand expected for a tour opener of this kind.

For a show of this significance, arriving early is recommended, both to allow time for entry checks and to soak up the atmosphere before doors close. No photography or video recording is permitted during the performance, including on phones, and bags larger than 30x30x15cm are not allowed into the venue, with no cloakroom facilities available on-site. Strollers won't be permitted inside, though a stroller park will be provided.

With three decades of hits, the weight of a genuine world tour launch behind it, and ticket prices starting from a highly accessible AED 95, Sonu Nigam's Revolution Tour opener in Abu Dhabi is shaping up to be one of the standout UAE concerts of the year. Secure your seat through the official ticketing link before the best-value tickets are gone.