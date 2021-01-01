'Son is lucky his father is a better person than Ole' – Mourinho and Solskjaer spar over VAR call

The Tottenham manager fired shots at the way in which the Man Utd boss chose to comment on the disallowed goal in north London

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho have been involved in a war of words following the Premier League clash between the clubs on Sunday.

United ran out 3-1 victors, though not before they had an Edinson Cavani effort in the first half disallowed for a foul by Scott McTominay on Son Heung-min following a VAR check.

It was a decision that sparked controversy, with a majority of pundits in disbelief the effort was ruled out.

What did Solskjaer say?

After the match, Solskjaer commented on the decision to Sky Sports : “The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone.

“If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

“We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.

“We weren’t conned, the referee was.”

How did Mourinho respond?

Mourinho took particular umbrage with the reference to Solskjaer’s son as he responded.

“First of all, let me tell you something. I’m very surprised after the comments Ole made on Sonny,” he responded. “You don’t ask me about it. I spoke to Ole already about this because I met him a few minutes ago.

“If that’s me telling that player A, B or C from another club, it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner or something like that, what would be the reaction?

“It’s very, very sad and I think it’s really sad that you don’t ask me about it. It’s really sad that you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me the same way you treat others.

Article continues below

“Sonny is very lucky his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father and as a father you have to always feed your kids, it doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I’m very, very disappointed.

“With me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I told Ole already what I think about this and I have to tell you I’m very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimension of that comment.”

Further reading