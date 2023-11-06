'He was like my father!' - Son Heung-min opens up on relationship with Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea boss returns to face Tottenham

Son Heung-min has admitted that while Mauricio Pochettino was like a father to him, his feelings will be put aside when Tottenham take on Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday night Pochettino will face his former club as Chelsea manager, the first time he has returned to Spurs since leaving in 2019. In the matchday programme, Tottenham star Son opened up on his relationship with the Argentine manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We still have a good connection and he was almost like my father when he was here, but it is a big moment to have him back in the stadium where he managed the first game," Son wrote. "When we play against each other it won’t be a friendship, it’ll be intense and tough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino spent five years as Spurs boss, during which time he brought Son to north London and led the club to a first Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON AND POCHETTINO? Ahead of Monday's match, Chelsea had taken just 12 points from their opening 10 league games, whereas Tottenham were flying high in second place under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs' next assignment is a trip to Wolves on Saturday, while Chelsea face in-form Manchester City.