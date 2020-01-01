'I'm angry because I missed chances' - Spurs striker Son challenging himself to improve in front of goal

The South Korean international wants to be better when it comes to taking his chances, and he started Tottenham's pre-season in encouraging fashion

star Son Heung-min is challenging himself to be sharper in front of goal next season.

The 28-year-old is heading into his sixth season in the Premier League. His haul of 14 Premier League goals in 2016-17 remains Son's best return, as he has since followed that up with 12, 12 and, most recently, 11 goals in 2019-20.

Spurs could only finish sixth last term, with their apparent lack of attacking cohesion a frequent source of frustration for fans.

Pre-season, although shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic enforcing a later finish to 2019-20, gives Jose Mourinho a period to work with his players without the pressure of results.

They defeated Ipswich Town 3-0 in a friendly clash on Saturday and Son netted twice, but he was still frustrated at not finishing off other chances, something he hopes to improve on next term.

"I'm a bit angry because I missed another couple of chances," he told Tottenham's official website. "This is what I have to look for this season, to be sharp and to be better than last season. I've had 10 years of pre-season in Europe now and it's always so good to score goals, especially in the first game, you want to start with confidence.

"We've trained for a week and the first game is always so important. We scored three goals in the first half, and it could have been more.

"We created many chances and maybe we deserved more goals, but we missed some chances, missed some final passes, but it's the first game and we know we can do better.

"It's early to speak just one week into pre-season, but the lads are looking great, looking hungry."

Spurs have been linked with several signings in order to boost their attacking threat and help them challenge for the top four again, with Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson the latest to be touted for a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign at home to on September 12, but before then they have another three pre-season fixtures scheduled. Up next is the visit of Reading on Friday, with then due in north London 24 hours later. They then go to on September 5.