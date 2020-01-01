'Something wasn't switched on' - Bonucci blasts Juve after toothless Lyon defeat

The veteran defender was shown remonstrating with Blaise Matuidi before the game and he was left no less frustrated after the full-time whistle

Leonardo Bonucci feels “something wasn’t switched on” with during their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A first-half goal from Lucas Tousart was enough to hand the side a slender advantage in their last-16 tie, with the return leg in Turin on March 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado started in attack for Juve, with Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi brought off the bench, but Maurizio Sarri’s side did not register a single shot on target.

“I could tell something wasn’t switched on,” Bonucci admitted to Sky Sport Italia. “We were second to every ball.

“We got the first half wrong. We were second to every ball. In some games, you pay for the tiniest error.

“We were too stretched out, not aggressive enough and that is an issue of mentality, we should’ve woken up earlier.”

Tousart’s goal came with Juve temporarily down to 10 men, as Bonucci’s defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt was receiving treatment for a head wound.

“They hit us when we were down to 10 men; that was the little moment when they were smart to hurt us,” Bonucci added.

“Now we have to get our heads focused on what awaits us on Sunday, then we absolutely must qualify in the second leg.”

Bonucci caused a stir ahead of the game, as he was shown apparently shouting at midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the pre-match warm-up.

The midfielder watched the game from the bench, but Bonucci clearly wanted to see more of him during his side’s preparations.

“I didn’t tell Matuidi off, I told him the team includes those who are on the bench and we must all be ready to contribute,” he said.

“I could tell something wasn’t switched on with the 11 starters either. We’ve got to sort this out, as these are the things that make the difference.”

While the game was the first time Juventus have failed to score in any competition since a goalless draw with in September, some sections of the club’s support have been becoming increasingly irate with Sarri’s tactics.

Juve lead by one point with 25 games played, with in second and six points adrift in third – though Antonio Conte’s side have a game in hand.