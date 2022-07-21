'Something that intrigued me' - Sterling explains Chelsea transfer decision after pre-season debut

The winger was enamored by the way the Blues are run, even as he left the Premier League holders

Raheem Sterling said he was intrigued by the football project at Chelsea, and his curiosity helped lead him to Stamford Bridge this summer. The winger joined from Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5 million ($57m) as the Blues moved to add a jolt to an attack that underperformed at times last term.

While Manchester City won the Premier League in 2021-22, Sterling noted Chelsea's own trophy success, which includes a recent Champions League crown. He feels they are headed in a positive direction under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Sterling made his pre-season debut on Wednesday against Charlotte FC, when the Blues lost in a shoot-out.

What did Sterling say about joining Chelsea?

"Seeing in the last two years it's four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it's something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club," he told Chelsea TV.

"Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it's something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own. I just think it's the perfect platform for me.

"The club's already got that winning mentality but to keep doing it every single year and keep winning more and more trophies and building on the previous season, I think that's what top managers like Thomas [Tuchel] do. It's not one year win and next year rest, it’s again and again and again and that's what excites me to be here."

Sterling praises Tuchel influence

"You can see how genuine [Tuchel] was and how much he wanted me here, and that was the nail on it for me," Sterling said. "I was certain that this is a place I want to be.

"I know a few of the boys from the national team. Mase [Mason Mount], Chilly [Ben Chilwell], to name a few, and I've got a good connection with Callum [Hudson-Odoi] already. I feel at home already and I'm just keep putting the work in and can't wait to gel even more with them.

"It's been a great first week, I am really settling in, I feel at home now. I say to the fans, thank you for your warm welcome. It's an exciting time for me. I know how much more I have to offer. I still feel within myself that there's another step that I've been fighting to get on to and I think this is the perfect platform for me to do that."