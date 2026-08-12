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TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Somali Omar Artan enters European Super Cup history

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
O. Artan
France
England
Austria
Somalia

A World Cup 2026 casualty receives a valuable consolation

Somali referee Omar Artan has made history in the UEFA Super Cup, becoming the first official from outside Europe to take charge of a match in the competition.

At 34, Artan arrives at the fixture fresh from being crowned the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) best men's referee for 2025.

His appointment carries extra weight. Artan had been denied the chance to officiate at the 2026 World Cup when the United States refused him entry, with Somalia among the countries subject to a travel ban.

Paris Saint-Germain against Aston Villa in Salzburg will be his first match on European soil, a chance to write his name into Super Cup history with an unprecedented achievement.

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Speaking to UEFA's website, Artan said: "Many people expressed their sympathy with me, because when you work for many long years to achieve a goal, and then in the end you are unable to achieve it, it is extremely difficult. I greatly appreciate the support I received from all over the world. I am truly grateful."

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