Solskjaer told to spend £100m on Koulibaly by fellow Man Utd Treble winner

The Red Devils remain in the market for centre-half additions and David May believes they should be looking to do a record deal for a Napoli defender

need to match the ambition of their rivals and invest a record-breaking £100 million ($128m) in defender Kalidou Koulibaly, says David May.

The Red Devils remain in the market for additions at centre-half following a frustrating summer of failed recruitment in 2018.

Jose Mourinho had been eager to reinforce that area of his squad, and ultimately paid the price for struggles at the back as a difficult start to the season cost him his job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now at the helm and, having made a faultless opening to his reign, is being urged to spend big in the January window.

A fellow 1999 Treble winner feels the United boss should be demanding major investment, with there no reason why considerable funds should not be used to top the £75m ($96m) Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and make Koulibaly the most expensive defender in world football.

Former Red Devils star May told 888sport: “If you look at United over the last God knows how many years they’ve always gone out and broke transfer records if need be.

“They did with Rio [Ferdinand], [Angel] Di Maria, [Paul] Pogba, [Romelu] Lukaku. They allegedly pay [Alexis] Sanchez half a million a week.

“If you want the best players then you have to pay top money for them. City do it.

“ did it with Van Dijk and just look at the transformation.

“They spent £70 million on a goalkeeper, which is a hell of a lot of money but what that gets you back is guaranteed football and the possibility of winning the .

“The amount of money United earn then to spend £100m on a defender….so what?

“ will spend it. Barca will. and City will.

“If it guarantees you a much better defence then go ahead and spend it.

“If Koulibaly becomes available – and there are rumours that he is interested with a fee of £90m – then I’m sure Ole would say he’d be a great signing for Man Utd.”

United, who have enjoyed five successive victories across all competitions, will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a trip to .

Another success at Wembley Stadium would allow Solskjaer’s side to take another position step towards the Premier League’s top four, with there still a six-point gap to be bridged at present.

