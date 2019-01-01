Solskjaer stands by Lukaku & Alexis calls: Letting them go was the right decision

The Manchester United boss allowed two experienced forwards to link up with Inter over the summer and has no regrets at those sanctioning switches

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains that allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave for over the summer was “the right decision”.

The Red Devils have struggled for attacking spark so far in 2019-20, with Marcus Rashford seeing questions asked of his ability to lead the line, while Anthony Martial has endured injury struggles.

It has been suggested that the experience of Lukaku and Sanchez would have been most useful during another testing spell at Old Trafford, despite criticism having been aimed at both.

Solskjaer is not buying that, even with his side struggling for inspiration in the final third, and has no regrets at having sanctioned two switches to Serie A.

He told Sky Sports: “In one-off games, you think we could've had a number of extra players with experience. Alexis and Rom are goalscorers and good players, but at the moment, we made those decisions and they were the right decisions.

“That's the only way you've got to look at it. All the players here want to give everything for the club and for the shirt - that's a big thing.

“Every day that they come in training, and every day that they put the shirt on, they're going to give everything that they have. So you can't really say, 'oh I wish I didn't do that'.

“Giving a couple of the lads the chance to show themselves, maybe it was a little bit too early for a few of them. But Mason Greenwood has stepped in and scored a couple in the midweek games, so it's a great experience for them.

“We know we haven't had the results that we wanted, but I wouldn't have kept the players we sold. It was the right decision.”

It could be that United seek to address their striking frailties in January, with another window of opportunity set to swing open.

Solskjaer has admitted that funds are available, while moves for the likes of Juventus frontman Mario Mandzukic have already been mooted, but he is wary of spending mid-season for the sake of it.

The under-fire Red Devils boss added: “January is a difficult window, anyway. But if there are players available and at the right price, I'm sure we will spend. There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players - that might be worth the money.

“So it depends on who is available. I'm not going to go down the route of bringing players in on big contracts and big fees if they're not the right ones for the whole group and for the future.”