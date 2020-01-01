Solskjaer judged differently because he's a former Man Utd player - Lampard

Both players manage clubs where they were hugely successful as players, which brings with it both benefits and drawbacks

manager Frank Lampard believes his counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sometimes receives extra criticism because he is a former Red Devils player.

Solskjaer once again finds his position under scrutiny following a difficult week that saw United crash out of the after a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig, despite only needing a point from the game to qualify.

The Red Devils went into the game in buoyant mood having secured a fourth successive Premier League victory at West Ham last weekend to move up to sixth in the table.

More teams

However, their poor performance in was typical of a side that has been dogged by inconsistency for much of the season, with performances fluctuating even within matches.

Each defeat brings with it further criticism for Solskjaer, with some suggesting he is not the man to take United forward.

Lampard can empathise with Solskjaer given he too manages a club he played for with distinction.

The former international feels the Norwegian may be getting rougher treatment because of his status as a club legend, with critics believing that is the only reason he was given the job in the first place.

"We all have good times, bad times, this job is taxing and the last thing I’d want to do would be to make an opinion on Ole’s position – I think it’d be wrong," said Lampard.

Article continues below

"I suppose I can answer the question - when you’ve played for the club, I think people do look at it with a different viewpoint. I think in certain tough times it can be very casual and very easy just to refer back to the fact you were a player and that’s why you got the job.

"That can be used against you and all you do is try and work against that. Whether it’s myself, Ole, or anyone else in that position – it’s not just us two that have taken that path, there are other managers. That’s kind of just how I feel about it.

"But one thing you can’t do is complain about it – you just get on with your job and I’m sure that’s exactly what Ole is doing behind the scenes as I do every day here."