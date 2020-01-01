'Solskjaer is a magician in big games' - Manchester United boss praised by Molde star Gabrielsen

The Red Devils' current head coach has been described as "very, very clever" when it comes to planning for the most important matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "magician" in big games, according to Molde defender Ruben Gabrielsen, who says the boss is a "fantastic human" who "knows how to talk to" his players.

Solskjaer was appointed United's new permanent head coach in March 2019 following a hugely impressive interim spell in charge after the departure of Jose Mourinho, but the Red Devils' form took a turn for the worse thereafter, and they limped to a sixth-place Premier League finish after winning just two of their final 12 fixtures last season.

Inconsistency continued to plague Solskjaer's men at the start of the new campaign, leading to fresh calls for ex- boss Mauricio Pochettino to come in and steady the ship at Old Trafford.

More teams

The United board ultimately decided to stick with the Norwegian after a turbulent Christmas period, and have been rewarded for their faith in his long-term vision since the turn of the year.

An 11-match unbeaten run before the coronavirus enforced break in the season saw United re-establish themselves as top-four contenders while reaching the latter stages of both the and .

Pressure has eased on Solskjaer significantly, and he has been praised for his impressive record against the top-six, with three wins recorded over reigning English champions Manchester City in the last nine months.

The 47-year-old is finally starting to prove his managerial credentials in one of the most high profile posts in Europe, but his talents in the dugout were already well known to those in Norway's Eliteserien.

Solskjaer enjoyed two successful spells at Molde, winning the league title on two occasions, and Gabrielsen is not surprised that a former mentor has been able to compete with the very best while in the Old Trafford hot seat.

“For me he was fantastic,” the centre-back told Get French Football News. “I learned a lot of great things about football and about life. He’s a fantastic human. He knows humans, he knows how to talk to you, he knows what you need, so I learned so much from him, and I’m forever grateful.

Article continues below

“He’s really, really clever. He thinks football 24/7. He likes to experiment, and when it comes to big games it’s like, the plan is in his head and when he gives you the plan, everything that he said will happen is going to happen.

“English football in Norway is huge, and I see what they write, but I know how he is and what he’s thinking.

“Like you say, the big games he’s played with United now, it’s all good results, so I think maybe when it’s not a big game, sometimes he can do better - but in big games, he’s a magician.”