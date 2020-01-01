Solskjaer gives Man Utd transfer update as Sancho negotiations stall

The Red Devils have brought in Donny van de Beek and are pushing to finalise more transfers ahead of the window closing next month

are still working on giving the squad ‘a boost’ before the transfer window closes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Donny van de Beek is currently the only addition to Solskjaer’s squad this summer after the club wrapped up a swift deal with .

But, with negotiations stalling with over a deal for Jadon Sancho and the October 5 deadline looming, time is running out for United to bring in fresh faces.

Alternatives to Sancho are being considered and Solskjaer confirmed the club are working on getting deals over the line in the next couple of weeks.

“I can't say anything about other clubs' players, can't speculate,” Solskjaer said about Sancho.

“We understand to get further we need to develop what we have and strengthen the team but let's wait and see if we manage to bring anyone in.

"I've been in dialogue with the club, we're always discussing and let's see if we can bring anyone in.”

Parts of United’s fanbase have been voicing their dissatisfaction about the club’s activity in the transfer window but Solskjaer’s message to them was that the team are on the right path.

“Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left we've been averaging fifth, last season we got third which was a big step forward, everyone saw development, Bruno [Fernandes] coming in, Harry [Maguire] being captain and showing leadership skills, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] did well,” Solskjaer pointed out.

“We want to take a step forward and we can go into the new season with confidence but we're looking to give the group a boost and we're working on it.”

Fans are likely to get their first glimpse of new signing Van de Beek against on Saturday and Solskjaer is confident the international can slot in well alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“Of course the three of them can start together,” Solskjaer said. “You've got Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield as well, it's not just about three players in a squad.

"I'm sure we'll see them together, I'm not going to tell you who it is but Luke [Shaw] and Paul [Pogba] are available for selection for how long we need them.”