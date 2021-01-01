‘Solskjaer laying foundations for exciting future’ – Man Utd tipped by Chadwick to become regular title challengers

The ex-Red Devils winger is delighted to see a Norwegian that he once played alongside pushing a heavyweight back into contention for major honours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “laying the foundations” for “a really exciting future” at , says Luke Chadwick, with the plan at Old Trafford being to make title challenges the norm once again.

The Red Devils have 13 Premier League crowns to their name, but the last of those was secured in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season before he headed off into retirement back in 2013.

Some testing times have been endured in the eight years since that success, with United regressing alarmingly under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has faced questions of his own, with the former United striker lacking top-level coaching experience when handed the reins on a permanent basis.

Patience is being rewarded, though, and a positive result at on Tuesday will lift the Red Devils back to the summit of the English top flight.

Chadwick hopes United can kick on from this point, with a sleeping giant being awoken from its slumber.

A man who represented the Red Devils and Clarets in his playing days told the Burnley Express of progress in Manchester under Solskjaer: “It's nice to see him now reaping the rewards after having a tough start at United. He's laying the foundations for what will hopefully be a really exciting future for him and the club.

“The game has changed slightly over the past 20-odd years, it's about managing individuals and your relationships with those individuals.

“I think Ole is fantastic at that and he's the sort of person that can get the best out of people.

“Hopefully he can keep going and build a team that can mount a serious challenge for the next few seasons.”

Few expected United to challenge for the Premier League title this season, but the inconsistency of others – in another campaign impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – has helped to level the playing field and bring numerous sides into the mix.

Chadwick added on the Red Devils’ claims to a much sought-after piece of silverware: “It was always going to be a strange season and there were always going to be strange results throughout the season.

“United got battered off Spurs and then hours later were conceding seven against .

“If there was ever a time for United to win the title then this is the season to do it because their rivals are so inconsistent.

“They're right in the mix now without really playing their best football, which is always a good sign.”